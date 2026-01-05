SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.38 and last traded at $169.4070, with a volume of 13217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.45.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGT. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange. The Index component stocks are chosen by Dow Jones based on the combination of market data and fundamental data, such as float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net profit.

