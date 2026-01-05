Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.70 and last traded at C$87.82, with a volume of 370233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.32.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$101.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$99.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.89. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.07 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada's Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

