Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 481,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 231,096 shares.The stock last traded at $25.1150 and had previously closed at $25.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after buying an additional 608,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 685,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 675,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

