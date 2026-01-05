Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 481,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 231,096 shares.The stock last traded at $25.1150 and had previously closed at $25.10.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
