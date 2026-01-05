iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 564,601 put options on the company. This is an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 477,370 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.86. 25,126,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,622,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 158,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

