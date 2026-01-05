Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $17.18. Burberry Group shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 5,959 shares.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a British luxury fashion house renowned for its distinctive designs and iconic outerwear. The company’s product portfolio encompasses ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, handbags, accessories, footwear, fragrances and beauty items. Burberry is particularly famous for its classic trench coat, crafted from its patented gabardine fabric, and the signature checked pattern that has become a global emblem of luxury.

Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry in Basingstoke, England, the company initially specialized in weatherproof garments and outdoor attire.

