Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 506765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$173.91 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Ltd. will post 0.2801932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

