Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.7050 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 1792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

