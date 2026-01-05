ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 202575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ATEX Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on ATEX Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins upgraded ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities raised shares of ATEX Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of ATEX Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$4.25.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATX

ATEX Resources Stock Up 2.0%

About ATEX Resources

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.28.

(Get Free Report)

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019. ATEX Resources Inc was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.