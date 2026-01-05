Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.26 and last traded at $149.5325, with a volume of 28685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMNEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Trading Up 3.5%

About Siemens Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG’s energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.