BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.05 and last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 1217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 5.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.84 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries NV will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.



BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

