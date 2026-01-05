Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$246.20 and last traded at C$245.58, with a volume of 59955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$240.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$230.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$239.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.91.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.4%

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

The stock has a market cap of C$24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$219.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.86.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.