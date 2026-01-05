Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$246.20 and last traded at C$245.58, with a volume of 59955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$240.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$230.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$239.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.91.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.4%
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.