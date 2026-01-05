Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$246.20 and last traded at C$245.78, with a volume of 4888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$240.27.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$219.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.83.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current year.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

