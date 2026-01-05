Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.15 and last traded at $137.5010, with a volume of 17862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2739 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Stories
