Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 1.6%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.
Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.
