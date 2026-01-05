Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.5450 and last traded at $17.5450, with a volume of 13911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $49.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

