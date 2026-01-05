Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $180.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 431.52, a P/E/G ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $80,699,477.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,656.40. This trade represents a 96.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 395,661 shares in the company, valued at $78,336,921.39. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,170,613 shares of company stock valued at $210,044,645 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 13.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.