D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $43.61 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,840,787,000 after acquiring an additional 921,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $303.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

