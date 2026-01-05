D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $97.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

