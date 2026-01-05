Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPIQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 106,870 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 558.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 72,739 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.4633 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

