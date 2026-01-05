Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rothschild & Co Redburn Analyst Says

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.96.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Accenture has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

