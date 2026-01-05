Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 26,108 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

