iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Stock Position Reduced by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $114.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $118.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.