iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Stock Position Reduced by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJS opened at $114.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $118.65.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.