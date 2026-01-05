Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Holdings Decreased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 3.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $139.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

