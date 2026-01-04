Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 7,605 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OKLO. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on Oklo in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.87.

OKLO stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.76. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 5,159 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $397,088.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,393.61. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,065,600. The trade was a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,755,480. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

