Western Financial Corp CA Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.3% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 712,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 98,913 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $16,575,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $160.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $249.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

