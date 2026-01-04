AppLovin Corporation $APP Stake Raised by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 208.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for 1.6% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.90.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded AppLovin from “hold” to “strong-buy,” signaling some analysts see upside based on its growth and profitability. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded AppLovin from “hold” to “strong-buy,” signaling some analysts see upside based on its growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats and very high margins, which supports the bullish analyst view (helps explain the upgrade). (Company results referenced in background disclosures.)

Underlying fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats and very high margins, which supports the bullish analyst view (helps explain the upgrade). (Company results referenced in background disclosures.) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and model-driven price forecasts discuss long-term upside but are not new catalysts for near-term price moves. Price Prediction and Forecast

Coverage pieces and model-driven price forecasts discuss long-term upside but are not new catalysts for near-term price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Trading write-ups explain how traders locked gains ahead of sector weakness; useful for tactical traders but not a structural company catalyst. Swing Trading Article

Trading write-ups explain how traders locked gains ahead of sector weakness; useful for tactical traders but not a structural company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Broader market flow: energy and utilities led the first trading day of 2026 while tech lagged, pressuring software names including AppLovin. Energy Stocks, Utilities Take Lead

Broader market flow: energy and utilities led the first trading day of 2026 while tech lagged, pressuring software names including AppLovin. Negative Sentiment: AppLovin is part of a broader sell-off in software stocks and has extended a losing streak, which is amplifying downward momentum and investor caution. Barron’s Losing Streak

AppLovin is part of a broader sell-off in software stocks and has extended a losing streak, which is amplifying downward momentum and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Market roundups list AppLovin among the day’s most-active movers and among software losers, reflecting short-term selling interest and higher volatility. MarketWatch Software Stocks

Market roundups list AppLovin among the day’s most-active movers and among software losers, reflecting short-term selling interest and higher volatility. Negative Sentiment: Short item reports noting shares down and coverage pieces contribute to negative sentiment and may trigger additional selling. Shares Down: What’s Next?

AppLovin Trading Down 8.2%

NASDAQ APP opened at $618.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.78. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.