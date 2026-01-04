VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 7,100 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Synaptics by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 443.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 480.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 50.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Synaptics by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,150. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $25,478.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,647.75. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The business had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

