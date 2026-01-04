Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. New Street Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. President Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

