Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

