Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Saxony Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.6% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $613.12 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

