Nervos Network Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $132.32 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,224.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.74 or 0.00708052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.03 or 0.00554863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.70 or 0.00477744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00090634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00014096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 48,713,572,998 coins and its circulating supply is 47,966,303,076 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

