RV Capital AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

RV Capital AG cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,097 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 30.7% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RV Capital AG owned approximately 0.21% of Carvana worth $167,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 28.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total transaction of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,478,014.82. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total transaction of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. This represents a 30.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 455,582 shares of company stock worth $186,714,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $399.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.54. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $485.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.