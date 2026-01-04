Virtuals Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $138.38 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $876.37 million and $138.38 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,353.35 or 1.00169430 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol was first traded on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,101,378.80923474 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.86982481 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 714 active market(s) with $191,790,407.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

