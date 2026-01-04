H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Sold by RV Capital AG

RV Capital AG reduced its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,236 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises 4.3% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RV Capital AG owned about 0.20% of H World Group worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 575.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 889.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

