Fountainhead AM LLC Has $23.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

