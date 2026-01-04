North Growth Management Ltd. Has $11.91 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

