Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.41. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

