Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,855,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

