Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 352,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.