Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,268 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,558.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 17.9% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IAUM opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

