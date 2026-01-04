U S Global Investors Inc. Has $37.31 Million Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,245 shares during the quarter. OR Royalties accounts for about 4.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $37,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OR Royalties by 200.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in OR Royalties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 40,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.78. OR Royalties Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 60.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

