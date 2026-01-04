Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 26,466 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after buying an additional 8,513,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after buying an additional 3,168,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,941.94, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia bought a large stake in Intel and media reported the move as a catalyst that lifted demand for INTC shares. The Nvidia tie (and coverage framing it as strategic) is the primary near-term bull driver. Nvidia Buys Intel Stock

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

