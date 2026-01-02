Forrestania Resources (ASX:FRS) Insider David Geraghty Acquires 946,110 Shares of Stock

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS – Get Free Report) insider David Geraghty bought 946,110 shares of Forrestania Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$110,694.87.

David Geraghty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, David Geraghty acquired 30,000,000 shares of Forrestania Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,610,000.00.

Forrestania Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

About Forrestania Resources

Forrestania Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Western Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

