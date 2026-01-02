John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $31.14. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.74.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.53%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

