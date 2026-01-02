Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $444.00 to $439.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSLA. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $482.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.36.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.17. 28,817,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,083,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.