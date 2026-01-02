abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.64, but opened at $70.71. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $70.2260, with a volume of 723,313 shares.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

