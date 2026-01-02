Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $25.91. Bilibili shares last traded at $26.0830, with a volume of 803,423 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.
Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.
