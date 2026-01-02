Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.28. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 200 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS: CCORF) is a global, full-service investment bank and financial services firm providing a range of advisory, financing, research and sales and trading services. The company’s primary business activities include equity and debt underwriting, mergers and acquisitions advisory, institutional brokerage, and wealth management. Through its integrated platform, Canaccord Genuity serves corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients with customized capital markets solutions and strategic advice.

Founded in Vancouver in 1950, the firm has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions, including the 2010 merger with Genuity Capital Markets, which bolstered its corporate finance capabilities.

