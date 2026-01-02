Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.04 and traded as low as $43.53. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 5,975 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $86,819.50. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 417,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590,809.50. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,289.50. This represents a 1.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 113,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

