Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.15. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 30,050 shares.
Crown Point Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.55.
Crown Point Energy Company Profile
Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Point Energy
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- GOLD ALERT
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.